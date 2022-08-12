WWE returning to Enterprise Center in October

The last Friday Night SmackDown at Enterprise Center was held back in 2018.

ST. LOUIS — WWE Friday Night SmackDown is returning to St. Louis this year.

WWE announced that its event will be returning to the Enterprise Center for the first time in four years. The last Friday Night SmackDown was also held at the Enterprise Center back in 2018.

WWE also hosted its Royal Rumble in January 2021 at The Dome at America's Center.

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:45 p.m.

The event will feature The Street Profits versus Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The USOS.

The event will also host WWE star, Drew McIntyre and SmackDown women's Champion, Liv Morgan.

Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster website.

Click here for ticket information and prices for the event.