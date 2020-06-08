Anheuser-Busch to host virtual international beer festival

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is celebrating International Beer Day with a virtual beer festival.
On Friday, the brewery will bring several of its brands together including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, Stella Artois and more. The brands will join celebrity guests to “share a cold one” and “bring some joy and fun to the week.”
The event will feature a virtual concert, craft beer tasting, cooking classes and a tour of the Anheuser-Busch brewery.
The full lineup includes:
- Budweiser Clydesdales + Behind the Scenes Budweiser Brewery Tour
- Seltzer Sips and Signature Cocktails with BON V!V hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and mixologists from Cocktail Academy
- Stella Sessions and cooking classes with celebrity chefs Jeff Mauro, Jeremy Ford and Esdras Ochoa
- Craft Beer Tasting hosted by Action Bronson alongside Master Cicerones Max Bakker & Ryan Daley
- Pure Golden Hour Sessions with Michelob Ultra Pure Gold and Prince Royce
- Bud Light Seltzer Sessions concert featuring hit singer, songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo
The festival will be streamed at 6 p.m. Friday on InternationalBeerFest.org and on Anheuser-Busch's social media channels.
Anheuser-Busch also will offer deals on select products during the festival.