Meet the girls behind one of the hottest selling items at the Soulard Farmers Market

Nadia and Maya are only in elementary school and they already have a successful business: selling Chocolate Girls Cookies at the farmers market

ST. LOUIS — There are many things available at the Soulard Farmers Market. A person can buy everything from veggies to toys and nuts to replica Super Bowl rings.

But the Chocolate Girls Cookies may be the hottest selling item.

Nine-year-old Nadia and 8-year-old Maya are the young go-getters behind the cookies.

“They have always had a very entrepreneurial spirit,” said their mom Shelly Williams.

The sisters are still in elementary school, yet they already have their own business.

The cookies were not their first business idea. The original plan was a lemonade stand, but they soured on that idea.

“We didn’t really want to be out in the sun and have like sticky hands,” Nadia said.

When it came to baking, the sisters were sort of “chips off the ol’ block”.

“These two have been baking with me ever since they were little,” their mom said.

When asked what’s the most important thing to do when baking, Nadia replied, “measure.” And the business is measuring up to be a success so far.

“Word gets around when you have an amazing product,” said Williams.

Here is what is amazing, the sisters have sold out of the product every Saturday at the market.

“Everyone loves our cookies,” Williams said.

The love is adding up to money in the bank.

“We’re going to save our money for college,” said Maya.

They are already getting an education on how to run things for themselves.

“They are very involved in the process from start to finish,” Williams explained.

“I think that our business is going to be big,” said Maya.

They are a couple of little girls with big dreams.

“We always teach our kids to reach for the stars,” said Williams.

They are hoping their business will inspire others to reach for the possibilities that the world has to offer.

“We want to be a force for good in the St. Louis region and a great example for other little girls and boys,” said Williams.