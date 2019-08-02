ARNOLD, Mo. — She doesn’t perform CPR, drive the fire truck or put out any flames, but one member of a Jefferson County fire district is doing something no one else on the team can do.

Madison ‘the fire dog’ provides comfort and support to special needs children in the Arnold area.

She’s a full support and touch therapy dog with the Rock Community Fire District.

For the past six-and-a-half years Madison has been working with area schools as part of the fire district’s public education programs.

She keeps busy visiting 13 schools who provide education for children with special needs. During her trips, students are able to pet, hug and bond with Madison and the firefighters.

“This special bond allows us to reach a very important target audience with fun fire safety messages as well as providing comfort to the children,” the Rock Community Fire District told 5 On Your Side.

Madison also works with children in the Paws for Reading program and helps senior citizens during therapy.

“Rock Community remains one of the only districts in the area to have a full support service dog,” the fire district said.

