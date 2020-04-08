8-year-old girl raises money for St. Luke’s Hospital with lemonade stand

“You made a really big difference in all of our lives today"

ST. LOUIS — An 8-year-old girl helped raise money for St. Luke’s Hospital by selling lemonade.

Jane Ball wanted to make a difference for those working the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. She decided to set up a drink stand in her neighborhood to raise money for them.

She chose to raise money for St. Luke’s because she and her brother were both born there, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

“I was a little nervous but now I’m getting to help nurses in the hospital,” Jane said in a video from St. Luke's.

Jane raised $200 and dropped off the donation to the hospital on Friday.