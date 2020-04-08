Baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County

This is the first time a child under 1 year old has tested positive for the coronavirus in the county

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A baby recently tested positive for the coronavirus in Franklin County.

According to the county’s latest reports, an 11-month-old boy in Catawissa had a confirmed positive test. This is the first time a child under 1 year old has tested positive for the virus in the county.

On Tuesday, the county reported 164 active cases and 362 recoveries. In total, the county has had 544 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths. There have been 16 cases in the age range of 0-9 years old

Overall in Missouri, the state health department has reported 1,268 cases in the age range of 0-9.

On Monday, Missouri reported 1,047 new cases and two new deaths, bringing the totals in the state to 52,887 cases and 1,255 deaths.

Over the past four days, Missouri has reported fewer cases, but the positivity rate has continued to increase. On Monday, it increased from 7.38% to 7.42%.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the St. Louis area is starting to see improvements in the weekly change of cases, but said the area is still in a “danger zone” due to the number of cases in the community.