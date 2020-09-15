Here's where you can go for a Halloween drive-thru experience this October

The Halloween experience will cost $40 per vehicle

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Looking for something to do for Halloween amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Grant’s Farm announced it’ll reopen this October and host its first ever Halloween drive-thru experience. It’ll begin Oct. 1 and run through Halloween.

“The Grant’s Farm new Halloween Drive-Thru Experience offers guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive through both the Tiergarten and Deer Park in their own vehicles, something we’ve never done since opening to the public in 1954,” said Jeff Knapper, Director of Heritage at Anheuser-Busch. “Our new, ghostly adventure allows guests to drive through more than a mile of the Grant’s Farm property, covered in spooky decorations and lights, including pumpkins, ghosts, spiders and so much more – it’ll leave you saying, ’Oh my gourd!’”

It'll cost $40 per vehicle.

Guests will check in at the Grant’s Farm parking lot and will then be guided through the property to explore the Tiergarten where they’ll be transported to medieval castle all from the comfort of their vehicles. In the Tiergarten, there will be spiders, witches, bats and some of the farm’s animals.

Next up, guests will drive through Deer Park to see the “mystical world that lies beyond the shrieking trees.” There will then be more than eight haunted themes such as the Medieval Times, Sleepy Hollow, a haunted archeological dig, a spooky campground, a graveyard and an Area 51-inspired alien scene.

According to a press release from Grant’s Farm, throughout October guests can visit for the festivities every Thursday and Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m. and every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. until Oct. 11. Beginning on Oct 15, it’ll begin 30 minutes early at 6:30 p.m.

Each vehicle with children inside will receive a free bag of candy. Guests can also purchase family packages that include beverages and snacks.

Reservations are required for the Halloween experience and can be made in advance by clicking here