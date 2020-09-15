Pet parade in St. Charles this fall benefits animal shelter

Bring your pet out for a fun time and a good cause

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Looking to do something fun with your pet this fall?

The City of Saint Charles and Five Acres Animal Shelter recently began their partnership. The two will host the first annual paw parade on Oct. 3 in celebration of the new partnership.

“We feel this is the perfect event to kick off our partnership,” says Steve Brooks, executive director of Five Acres. “It gives the community a chance to come out and join us for a day of fun and festivities with their pet.”

It’ll begin at 10 a.m. and go down Second Street to Clark Street, ending in the ACF parking lot. There will be a vendor fair after until 2 p.m. There is a two animal maximum per walker in the parade and animals must wear a leash. Costumes are also welcomed, but not required.

“We are so excited about this new partnership. It gives us the opportunity to provide enhanced services to our community,” says Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. “The Paw Parade will be a great way to show the community our commitment to Five Acres and this partnership.”

The City of Saint Charles and Five Acres are asking everyone who attends the parade to practice social distancing and encouraging everyone to wear a face mask.

Registration is required for the parade and is available, along with more information on the event, at www.fiveacresanimalshelter.org. All proceeds from the event will benefit Five Acres Animal Shelter.

