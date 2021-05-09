How to celebrate Mother’s Day in the St. Louis area

If you're wondering where to celebrate Mother's Day in the Lou, here is a list of restaurants offering specials

ST. LOUIS — Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 9, this year and several restaurants around the St. Louis area are celebrating with specials for the weekend.

If you're wondering where to celebrate Mother's Day in the Lou, here is a list of the specials we’ve found so far.

Eckert's Farm & Country Restaurant

Eckert’s Farm & Country Restaurant is offering a Mother’s Day breakfast, lunch and dinner menu. The special menus will be for dine-in service featuring fresh produce from the farm.

Brunch options include the asparagus and feta frittata served with fruit and a homemade muffin, and chicken and waffles. The restaurant is also offering a family feast chicken dinner feeding two or four people with mashed potatoes and gravy.

The Mother’s Day menus will be available May 8-9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To make a reservation, click here or call 618-233-0513 x 3.

Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Nathaniel Reid Bakery is offering a variety of sweet treats for Mother’s Day.

Guests can order cakes like the 6-inch Fraisier for $40, which includes fresh strawberries, vanilla cream and lady finger sponge; or the 6-inch Jarmo for $38 that includes pistachio dacquoise, strawberry-raspberry gelee and pistachio mousseline.

Other offerings include a six-piece Mother’s Macaron Box for $12 or 12-piece for $23, whole smoked salmon and dill quiche for $36 and a Nathaniel Reid Bakery Box for $46, serving 10-12. The bakery box includes two Kouign-Amanns, two croissants, two chocolate croissants, two blueberry cream cheese danish, two almond croissants and two chocolate almond croissants.

Desserts will be ready for pickup from April 28 through May 8. The bakery will be closed May 9 and 10 as part of normal operating hours.

Clementine's Creamery

Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery is offering its hot chocolate bombs half-off now through Mother's Day. Guests can choose from milk chocolate, floral flavors or boozy.

Here is a photo of Clementine's rose and lavender floral bombs:

Cafe la Vie

Café la Vie, the bar and restaurant located inside the Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton hotel, is offering two experiences for Mother’s Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 9, Café la Vie will serve a Mother’s Day brunch featuring small plates of Bacon Brochettes or CLV Tots loaded with duck confit jerky and provolone fondue. Large plates include Buttonwood Farms Eggs Benedict and a Pastrami Salmon Tartine. Brunch menu prices range from $10-$32. If you’re interested in making a reservation, click here.

The restaurant is also offering a wine tasting on the hotel’s open-air pool terrace from 1 to 4 p.m. The ticketed wine tasting event will include selections like bold reds, whites and sparkling wines paired with a tableside wine education experience with the hotel’s in-house sommelier, a charcuterie pairing and live music. An a la carte cocktail and wine menu will also be available on the pool deck.

Tickets for the wine tasting are $35, click here for more information.

Grace Meat + Three

Grace Meat + Three is offering a Mother’s Day brunch package that includes a whole chicken, four waffles and mimosas for $65, feeding 2-4 people. Guests can order the special for dine-in or preorder it for pickup. Mother’s Day pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 9.

Click here to place an order.

Russell's

Russell’s will be open for brunch on Mother’s Day at the Macklind location.

Brunch service will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include:

Cinnamon rolls for $8

Grilled French toast for $11, made with vanilla and cinnamon custard soaked country butter-top bread, lemon curd, whipped cream and fresh berries

Fried egg breakfast sandwich for $14, made with seared smoked ham, sunny fried egg, spicy mustard aioli and a toasted bun

Guests can also opt for a boozy Mother’s Day brunch with a mimosa or bloody Mary for $8 and a cold brew cocktail for $10, or seasonal cocktail.

Click here for a look at the full brunch menu.

Volpi Foods

Volpi Foods is offering a Mother’s Day charcuterie board assembly class with Charcu in the Lou. For $30, customers will receive a zoom link to the class taking place on May 8 at 1:30 p.m. and a wish list of items customers can purchase on their own for the class. For an additional $50, customers can purchase a charcuterie kit with the items that will be used in the class.

The kit includes: One 13-inch disposable board, one small jar of honey, one brie wheel, one semi-firm cheese (Manchego), one hard cheese (Aged Cheddar), two cured meats (Pre-sliced Volpi Bresaola and Prosciutto), two artisan crackers, one ramekin of nuts, one Mother’s Day cookie and a handout with tips and tricks, suggested wine pairings and luxury "add ons.”

The kits will be available for pickup from Volpi Foods’ retail shop on The Hill on May 6. To sign up for the class or purchase a kit, click here.

Boone Home Historic Site

The Historic Daniel Boone Home is celebrating Mother’s Day with a tea tasting on May 8.

The luncheon has been divided into two sections to ensure social distancing, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are limited to 50 guests for each session.

The event will feature an assortment of historical and modern teas and prepackaged finger sandwiches and cookies. Participants of all ages are invited to tour the scenic village grounds where interpreters will be stationed in several buildings.

The interpreters will "explore trades and chores" that were practiced by Missouri’s frontier women in the early 1800s, according to a news release.

Attendees will receive a coupon for a half-priced tour of the Boone Home and a chance to win a teapot by purchasing $1 raffle tickets. Admission is $8 per person and registration is required. Masks are required inside the buildings and gift shop.