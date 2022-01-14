x
Snow ice cream: A wintertime tradition in St. Louis

Pro tip: put a bowl outside before it starts snowing!

ST. LOUIS — A special wintertime treat can be stirred up in kitchens across the St. Louis area this weekend…

Snow ice cream!

It’s a tradition carried on by St. Louisans year after year. If you’re up for giving it a try, it can be made with items you probably already have in your kitchen, along with the snow outside your door.

A 5 On Your Side viewer named Sarah shared her tried and true recipe with us a few years ago. She said the combination below tastes sweet and fluffy.

Snow ice cream recipe

  • Snow, at least 4 cups
  • Sweetened condensed milk or sugar, 1/8 cup
  • Chocolate syrup to taste
  • Milk, 1/4 cup (more or less depending on how much snow you use)
  • Splash of vanilla extract, if desired
  • Top with sprinkles, chocolate chips, anything goes!
  • *Pro tip: set your bowl outside before it starts snowing so you have untouched snow already in your bowl

She said snow ice cream is better than the store-bought stuff because you can make it as sweet as you like and – of course – because of the sweet memories you make while whipping up the snowy treat.

PHOTOS: St. Louisans make snow ice cream

1 / 5
Sarah Connor

If you’re putting together a batch of fresh snow ice cream, share your pictures with us! We also want to see how you’re enjoying the snow this weekend.

Share snow photos and videos with us

  1. Open the 5 On Your Side App
  2. In the bottom, right-hand corner click on the "Near Me" button
  3. Then in the upper left-hand corner click on the "Share With Us" button
  4. Follow the instructions and hit submit!

Get the latest snow forecast from the 5 On Your Side weather team here. Track the snow as it moves through St. Louis with our live interactive radar here.

