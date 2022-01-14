Snow ice cream: A wintertime tradition in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A special wintertime treat can be stirred up in kitchens across the St. Louis area this weekend…
Snow ice cream!
It’s a tradition carried on by St. Louisans year after year. If you’re up for giving it a try, it can be made with items you probably already have in your kitchen, along with the snow outside your door.
A 5 On Your Side viewer named Sarah shared her tried and true recipe with us a few years ago. She said the combination below tastes sweet and fluffy.
Snow ice cream recipe
- Snow, at least 4 cups
- Sweetened condensed milk or sugar, 1/8 cup
- Chocolate syrup to taste
- Milk, 1/4 cup (more or less depending on how much snow you use)
- Splash of vanilla extract, if desired
- Top with sprinkles, chocolate chips, anything goes!
- *Pro tip: set your bowl outside before it starts snowing so you have untouched snow already in your bowl
She said snow ice cream is better than the store-bought stuff because you can make it as sweet as you like and – of course – because of the sweet memories you make while whipping up the snowy treat.
