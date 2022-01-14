Snow ice cream: A wintertime tradition in St. Louis

Pro tip: put a bowl outside before it starts snowing!

ST. LOUIS — A special wintertime treat can be stirred up in kitchens across the St. Louis area this weekend…

Snow ice cream!

It’s a tradition carried on by St. Louisans year after year. If you’re up for giving it a try, it can be made with items you probably already have in your kitchen, along with the snow outside your door.

A 5 On Your Side viewer named Sarah shared her tried and true recipe with us a few years ago. She said the combination below tastes sweet and fluffy.

Snow ice cream recipe

Snow, at least 4 cups

Sweetened condensed milk or sugar, 1/8 cup

Chocolate syrup to taste

Milk, 1/4 cup (more or less depending on how much snow you use)

Splash of vanilla extract, if desired

Top with sprinkles, chocolate chips, anything goes!

*Pro tip: set your bowl outside before it starts snowing so you have untouched snow already in your bowl

She said snow ice cream is better than the store-bought stuff because you can make it as sweet as you like and – of course – because of the sweet memories you make while whipping up the snowy treat.

If you’re putting together a batch of fresh snow ice cream, share your pictures with us! We also want to see how you’re enjoying the snow this weekend.

