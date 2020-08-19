Music teacher in special school district sings books to students

Miss Skyler launched a YouTube channel to help with virtual learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Virtual learning has been a challenge for students and teachers. It's especially tough for the students with special needs who require one-on-one attention.

Miss Skyler teaches music in the Special School District of St. Louis County. Her students have autism and behavioral and medical needs that make virtual learning difficult.

So, she decided to start making videos and posting them on YouTube. She sings the books and explains the meaning behind the words along the way. She's hoping other kids and parents will learn about the channel and tune in as well.