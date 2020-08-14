As some St. Louis County schools open for childcare, special needs families feel left behind

“It's disheartening that they've figured out how to do childcare, but they can't figure out how to get children with special needs the services they need"

ST. LOUIS — In two of the biggest school districts in St. Louis County, a childcare program is expanding its hours to provide daycare for virtual learners.

It’s a big assist for some parents who can’t stay home with their children, but it makes others – especially those with children who have special needs – feel left behind.

During a normal year, Adventure Club provides before-and-after-school care for students in the Rockwood and Parkway districts. This year, because both are starting the year virtually, it will also offer a full-day “essential care” program for parents who need a place for their children to learn outside the house.

“Our job is not to serve as a teacher but really just to facilitate their learning and connect them to their classroom teacher,” said Mike Seppi, the director of community education for the two districts.

There are fewer spots than normal, so Seppi expects the full-day program to fill up with students who already registered for Adventure Club. It costs $50 a day and families can enroll for anywhere from one to five days a week.

Curbside drop-offs, required masks and social distancing are already part of the safety plan. Adventure Club hosted a summer camp with similar rules and no issues, coordinator Leanne Cantu said.

"So, kids who can afford it can get care at the elementary school that has been deemed too unsafe to open for in-person learning. That's crazy,” mom Shay Kalinowski said.

Kalinowski’s son Sammy is a rising kindergartner with special needs.

"Most of his needs are only met in person, in small groups or one-on-one,” she said.

But virtual learning is the only choice for Parkway School District families, even for a student with special needs.

"And then today I heard that they were offering Adventure Club at his elementary school for 10 hours a day, but I'm being told that he is unable to receive any in-person services,” she said.

The Special School District of St. Louis County, which provides special education services to Parkway students, said it follows the rules its partner districts set. Because Parkway went all-virtual, that means special education did, too.

“It's disheartening that they've figured out how to do childcare, but they can't figure out how to get children with special needs the services they need,” Kalinowski said.