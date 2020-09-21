St. Louis Symphony Orchestra offers live music 'on the go'

Musicians will perform at parks, hospitals and even your neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — If you miss the sound of live classical music, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra can bring it to your door.

SLSO On the Go is a series of “limited-capacity, outdoor pop-up chamber music and solo performances” and they will take place several times a week around the St. Louis area, according to a press release. The musicians may visit healthcare workers, senior citizens, families and students in private and public settings, like Forest Park, a St. Louis County Library branch and St. Luke’s Hospital.

"There is no replacement for the joy of making and sharing music in person with audiences, and we are thrilled to once again bring live music, safely, to our community,” said Stéphane Denève, Music Director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in the release. “These concerts are one small way we can bring emotions and inspiration, warm-hearted music making, and say thank you to our neighbors who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe. The gifted, creative musicians of the SLSO are eager to bring you music again and I am humbled by their remarkable efforts to keep the music going.”

SLSO On the Go is free. There are two formats: musicians will perform for small audiences of up to 50 people at partner locations and one-on-one performances for an individual or family. The one-on-one concerts will last about 20 minutes.

All concerts will follow social distancing guidelines and require masks for musicians and audience members.

The SLSO will phase in additional live events as conditions safely permit and will announce details for programs as they are confirmed.

Many chamber music concerts will take place on a mobile stage, loaned to the orchestra by the St. Louis County Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, visit the SLSO website.