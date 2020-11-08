St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announces 'reimagined' fall season

"Reimagining the SLSO offers exciting opportunities to make music accessible to all through creative means"

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) announced details of its “reimagined” fall 2020 season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, previously planned live concerts through December are being replaced with digital programming, according to a press release. The annual concert in Forest Park is postponed to spring 2021.

The SLSO will continue delivering digital content, including new and archival performances on air and online, as well as virtual events and activities. The SLSO will gradually phase in live concerts and events, as conditions allow, and will announce details of the programs when they are confirmed.

“Reimagining the SLSO offers exciting opportunities to make music accessible to all through creative means. We are committed to sharing powerful musical experiences while carefully managing a safe return to Powell Hall,” said Marie-Hélène Bernard, SLSO president.

The SLSO plans to resume the 2020/21 season in January 2021. Click here to stay up to date on the SLSO’s schedule and programming.

The SLSO will continue to rebroadcast concerts each Saturday at 8 p.m. on 90.7 KWMU St. Louis Public Radio and online. SLSO concerts filmed at Powell Hall can also be viewed on the first Sunday of each month at 5 p.m. on Nine PBS.

The SLSO is also launching a free web series that provides "poignant music performances" available on the SLSO’s YouTube page, SLSO Stories and on social media.