ST. LOUIS — There are several cool places to go in St Louis, but there’s one spot downtown that’s unlike all the rest. Only you and a handful of friends or strangers can even fit inside.

Tiny Bar got its name from the simple fact that the space is so very small. It’s just 250 square feet and seats maybe a dozen people.

Aaron Perlut owns the small watering hole. He said the idea for using the lobby to the communications business that's upstairs sort of started as a joke.

“We were going through blueprints with the building’s owner, and he made this real simple comment. Your lobby is really too big to be a just lobby and really too small to be anything else. So, I suggested as a quip, how about a tiny bar,” Perlut recalled.

But that joke has come to fruition.

The bar honors the underdog, which is why there is a huge piece of art on the wall dedicated to former St. Louis Browns player Eddie Gaedel, who stood just 3 feet 7 inches tall.

“He was the David versus Goliath. So, we sort of made this into a shrine to Eddie Gaedel, really behind that whole premise of being the little guy and still packing a good punch,” Perlut said.

But the goal behind Tiny Bar isn’t to make big bucks.

“All we want to do is break even.”

Perlut isn’t in it for the cash. He’s in it to bring something special to downtown St. Louis.

“First and foremost, we wanted to add something unique not only to the city but downtown in particular because we are big downtown boosters.”

Tiny Bar

1008 Locust Avenue

Wednesday – Friday, 5 – 10 p.m.

