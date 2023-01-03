2 people injured Tuesday morning in St. Peters house fire

Two dogs were also in the home. One died, another was rescued.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Two people are in the hospital with injuries from a house fire in St. Peters Tuesday morning.

According to Central County Fire & Rescue, firefighters arrived at the fire in the 400 block of S. Church Street shortly before 8 a.m.

There, they found a two-story home with smoke visible.

A Facebook post from the fire department said two people were rescued from the home. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the other person with minor injuries.

Two dogs were also in the home at the time of the fire. One dog was rescued, but the other died in the home, the post said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

No additional information was released about the victims.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.