These St. Louis area pools are hosting dog swims this summer

ST. LOUIS — If you have a dog and are looking for a fun activity before summer is over, look no further!
The summer season is almost over and that means the end of pool season in the St. Louis area. But before some places close completely, they will host a special day for our furry friends.
After shutting their doors to humans, recreation and aquatic centers across the area will welcome pups for a day of fun in the sun.
Here is a list of places across our area participating. Send us an email if there’s an event we’re missing.
Chesterfield Family Aquatic Center
The Chesterfield Family Aquatic Center is hosting its annual K9 Splash from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
What to know
- Families can bring up to two dogs
- You must bring your dog’s most recent vaccination records
- No puppies under 4 months old
- All dogs must be neutered or spayed
- $7 per dog and $3 per person
- Children under 2 years old get in free
The aquatic center is located at 16365 Lydia Hill Drive in Chesterfield.
EDGE Aquatic Center
The EDGE Aquatic Center is hosting a pooch plunge on two different days in September. The pooch plunge will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
What to know
- Handlers must bring proof of current vaccinations
- Handlers must be at least 18 years old and must sign a waiver of liability
- Dogs must be at least 6 months old
- $7 per dog and $3 per person
- Children 2 years old and under are free
The aquatic center is located at 225 Kiefer Creek Road in Ballwin.
The Lodge Outdoor Pool
The Lodge is hosting its Dog Days of Summer event on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at its outdoor pool.
Watch to know
- Online registration is required and opens at 12 p.m. the day of the event
- Multiple dogs allowed per person
- Owners must show current proof of vaccinations
- Humans must not go into the water with dogs, the swim is just for the pups
- $10 per person
- There are two sessions – 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-7:15 p.m.
The Lodge is located at 1050 Des Peres Road in Des Peres.
Maplewood Family Aquatic Center
The Maplewood Family Aquatic Center is hosting its annual Doggie Dive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
What to know
- Dogs must be over 4 months old
- Owners must provide proof of current vaccinations
- No children under 13 will be permitted
- Children 13-18 must be accompanied by someone over 18
- No more than two dogs per person
- $12 per dog and $3 per person
The aquatic center is located at 7615 Manchester Road. Click here for more information on the event.
Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center
The Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center is hosting its Dog Splash Pool Party from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
What to know
- Proof of vaccinations required: Rabies, Bordetella and DHLPP
- Owners are responsible for the clean-up of all waste
- Humans may not enter the water with the dogs, this is a swim for dogs only
- $5.00 per dog
- Up to two dogs per human
The Timbers pool is located at 1 Coffey Park Lane in Eureka.
Webster Groves Parks Recreation
The Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Cool Canines from 4-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
What to know
- Proof of vaccinations required
- Owners will not be allowed to go into the water with their pups
- The department “reserves the right to limit numbers”
- $10 per dog and adult supervisor; $5 for each additional person
- No people under 13 years old allowed at the event
- A portion of the proceeds benefits Barkley House, an extended-care facility for pets in need of long-term medical care and their owners.
The recreation center is located at 33 East Glendale Road in Webster Groves.
Wentzville Parks and Recreation
The Wentzville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Pooch Plunge at the Splash Station Aquatic Center from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 6.
What to know
- Dogs must be leashed when out of the water
- Proof of vaccinations required
- $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents
- Each dog will get a snack and have a chance to win prizes (owners must register dogs by Sept. 5 to be guaranteed a snack)
- Call (636) 332-9236 to register for the event
The aquatic center is located at 1141 Peine Road in Wentzville.