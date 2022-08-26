These St. Louis area pools are hosting dog swims this summer

Recreation and aquatic centers across the area will welcome pups for a day of fun in the sun.

ST. LOUIS — If you have a dog and are looking for a fun activity before summer is over, look no further!

The summer season is almost over and that means the end of pool season in the St. Louis area. But before some places close completely, they will host a special day for our furry friends.

After shutting their doors to humans, recreation and aquatic centers across the area will welcome pups for a day of fun in the sun.

Here is a list of places across our area participating. Send us an email if there’s an event we’re missing.

Chesterfield Family Aquatic Center

The Chesterfield Family Aquatic Center is hosting its annual K9 Splash from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

What to know

Families can bring up to two dogs

You must bring your dog’s most recent vaccination records

No puppies under 4 months old

All dogs must be neutered or spayed

$7 per dog and $3 per person

Children under 2 years old get in free

The aquatic center is located at 16365 Lydia Hill Drive in Chesterfield.

EDGE Aquatic Center

The EDGE Aquatic Center is hosting a pooch plunge on two different days in September. The pooch plunge will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

What to know

Handlers must bring proof of current vaccinations

Handlers must be at least 18 years old and must sign a waiver of liability

Dogs must be at least 6 months old

$7 per dog and $3 per person

Children 2 years old and under are free

The aquatic center is located at 225 Kiefer Creek Road in Ballwin.

The Lodge Outdoor Pool

The Lodge is hosting its Dog Days of Summer event on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at its outdoor pool.

Watch to know

Online registration is required and opens at 12 p.m. the day of the event

Multiple dogs allowed per person

Owners must show current proof of vaccinations

Humans must not go into the water with dogs, the swim is just for the pups

$10 per person

There are two sessions – 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-7:15 p.m.

The Lodge is located at 1050 Des Peres Road in Des Peres.

Maplewood Family Aquatic Center

The Maplewood Family Aquatic Center is hosting its annual Doggie Dive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

What to know

Dogs must be over 4 months old

Owners must provide proof of current vaccinations

No children under 13 will be permitted

Children 13-18 must be accompanied by someone over 18

No more than two dogs per person

$12 per dog and $3 per person

The aquatic center is located at 7615 Manchester Road. Click here for more information on the event.

Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center

The Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center is hosting its Dog Splash Pool Party from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

What to know

Proof of vaccinations required: Rabies, Bordetella and DHLPP

Owners are responsible for the clean-up of all waste

Humans may not enter the water with the dogs, this is a swim for dogs only

$5.00 per dog

Up to two dogs per human

The Timbers pool is located at 1 Coffey Park Lane in Eureka.

Webster Groves Parks Recreation

The Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Cool Canines from 4-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

What to know

Proof of vaccinations required

Owners will not be allowed to go into the water with their pups

The department “reserves the right to limit numbers”

$10 per dog and adult supervisor; $5 for each additional person

No people under 13 years old allowed at the event

A portion of the proceeds benefits Barkley House, an extended-care facility for pets in need of long-term medical care and their owners.

The recreation center is located at 33 East Glendale Road in Webster Groves.

Wentzville Parks and Recreation

The Wentzville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Pooch Plunge at the Splash Station Aquatic Center from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

What to know

Dogs must be leashed when out of the water

Proof of vaccinations required

$10 for residents and $15 for non-residents

Each dog will get a snack and have a chance to win prizes (owners must register dogs by Sept. 5 to be guaranteed a snack)

Call (636) 332-9236 to register for the event