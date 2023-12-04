Plans for Stray Rescue of St. Louis' new facility

The new facility will be located at 4084 Bingham Avenue in St. Louis.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Stray Rescue of St. Louis laid out its plan for its new facility in St. Louis and is looking for donations.

The new facility, The Stray Rescue of St. Louis Sanctuary, Adoption & Humane Education Center, will be located at 4084 Bingham Avenue in St. Louis. The location will have more than 4 acres of property, according to Stray Rescue.

They closed on the location back in March 2022 after outgrowing its 32,000-square-foot shelter on 2320 Pine St. in the Downtown West neighborhood.

The location will expand the vet clinic, an education and community center, apartments for dogs, swimming pools and enrichment areas. Other features include a free-roaming cat wing, adoption center and rescue/intake room for rescued animals.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis looks towards relocating, renovating new facility 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

The development will be constructed and renovated in three stages, it is estimated to cost $20 million and be finished within two to three years.

In January, the non-profit had copper worth $100,000 stolen from the new property. The copper wire was cut from the main power board and stripped. No one or animal was hurt, but set back Stray Rescue in their plans for renovation.

The organization is looking for donations to help renovate and build its new facility. You can donate in many ways including cash, qualified charitable distributions, matching gifts and more.

Find more information on the Stary Rescue's new facility and how to donate here.