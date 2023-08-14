3rd Fields Foods store temporarily pauses business in the St. Louis area

There were five stores in total. There are currently two still up and running.

ST. LOUIS — On Monday, the local grocery chain Fields Foods temporarily closed another store in the St. Louis area. It's the third location that closed in less than a month.

The Dogtown store is the latest one to put its operations on pause after its grand opening in May 2023.

Fields Foods made similar announcements in July for a store in Pagedale and another near Forest Park.

On July 18, the Pagedale location closed. The store opened in March 2023.

On July 31, the EXPO location near Forest Park closed. Its grand opening was on Feb. 2023.

On August 14, the Dogtown location closed. Its grand opening was in May 2022.

In total, there were five stores located in the St. Louis region. Now, there are only two stores currently open in Layette Square and Downtown St. Louis. As of Monday morning, some of the shelves are bare.

Store owner, Chris Goodson, spoke to 5 On Your Side's partners at the St. Louis Business Journal last week.

He acknowledged employees had been laid off and stores had closed, amid lawsuits over back rent and taxes. Goodson said he's trying to sell Fields Foods to an employee ownership group.

On Monday morning, some Dogtown residents were stopped by a sign on the door, which read:

"The Fields Foods Dogtown grocery store will temporarily pause on Monday august 14th. Our store will reopen in a few short weeks after transition to new ownership and re-merchandising. We apologize for the pause and thank our customers for their continued patience and loyalty as we complete this process. We look forward to renewed partnerships with our employees and customers."

5 On Your Side reached out to Field Foods for comment. As of early Monday afternoon, 5 On Your Side did not receive a response.