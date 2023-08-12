Real-life game of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots at Bridgeton Schnucks

Police said a woman was captured on Schnucks store surveillance video pushing an inventory robot named "Tally" to the ground earlier this year.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A woman who knocked over a grocery store robot named "Tally" earlier this year now faces a felony charge in St. Louis County, according to court documents filed earlier this week.

Bridgeton police said Badia Thomas was captured May 9 on store surveillance video at Schnucks in the 11200 block of St. Charles Rock Road pushing the inventory robot to the ground.

While at the store, Thomas, 63, of Bridgeton, made a purchase using a card in her name, which helped police identify her.

When shown screenshots from the video, Thomas admitted it was her and told police she pushed over the robot.

Damage to the robot exceeds $750, police said.

Schnucks Markets introduced the robot at all of its company stores in 2021 following four years of testing.

The company said the robot, manufactured by San Francisco-based Simbe Robotics, detects 14 times as many out-of-stock items as manual scanning.