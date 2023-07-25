Local grocer acknowledges layoffs amid closures, lawsuits

Owner Chris Goodson said he did not know how many employees had been let go, nor how many the company still employed. He said last month that Fields had 150 workers.

ST. LOUIS — Fields Foods' owner on Thursday acknowledged that the St. Louis grocer has been laying off employees, moves that come after it closed stores amid lawsuits over back rent and taxes.

"As we go through this transition there will be some layoffs," said Chris Goodson, adding that the closure of stores was to blame for the reduction.

Goodson said he did not know how many employees had been let go, nor how many the company still employed. He said last month that Fields had 150 employees.

Goodson has said he is trying to sell the city of St. Louis grocer to an employee ownership group. He declined Thursday to further identify the group or say when a transaction could close. "It's fluid," he said.

Goodson also defended Fields' record, saying it had paid $22 million in payroll to people from the city. He's previously said the venture was launched to put groceries near food deserts.