Get Mardi Gras ready with these local king cake desserts

From traditional king cakes to king cake-inspired desserts, there are plenty of options this year.

ST. LOUIS — Mardi Gras is right around the corner, and while Soulard is gearing up for the annual parade and party, you can get ready for the celebration with another tradition.

A king cake is a baked treat that was traditionally eaten on Epiphany, a Christian feast day that marked when the three kings arrived to visit the baby Jesus.

The long-standing tradition of eating king cake is rooted in Old World Europe, but eventually found its way to America — specifically Southern states and New Orleans, in particular.

Celebrating with this dessert has become the sweetest way to usher in Mardi Gras celebrations. The cake, traditionally a braided wreath of cinnamon-laced brioche dough, is adorned with sugared stripes of green, gold and purple.

Inside, the king cake can be filled with cream cheese, fruit or even unique takes on savory elements. But all king cakes include the tiny baby tucked inside, said to represent good fortune — and the responsibility of bringing the cake to the next party.

St. Louis has its own history with Mardi Gras, and there are a number of local options for picking up a king cake. Here are just a few:

La Patisserie Chouquette

Pasty Chef Simone Faure is a New Orleans native. Her French-inspired boutique pastry shop on Tower Grove Avenue makes some mouth-watering treats, but king cakes hold a special place in her heart.

"As a kid in the New Orleans school system, we had a King Cake in class every Friday during Mardi Gras season," she said in a Facebook post. "The teacher would provide the first cake then as tradition goes, whoever found the baby inside of the cake, had to bring the cake to class next the Friday. I remember hearing “Do NOT find the baby. I don’t have money to be buying no King Cake.”

King cakes are available on the bakery's website, with three options: strawberry cream cheese, praline and traditional.

Pint Size

Pint Size Bakery offers small-batch, hand-made sweets from its storefront on Watson Road near Arsenal.

The specialize in smaller treats, and this Saturday, you can pick up king cake-inspired Yum Buns, a Mardi Gras-inspired spin on their weekly danish special.

And keep an eye on their social media feeds for the return of their king cake cupcakes.

The Cup

The Cup is a local bakery with two locations, one in Edwardsville and another in the Central West End.

They specialize in gourmet cupcakes, with fans fawning over their made-from-scratch buttercream icing, but from Feb. 17-21, king cake connoisseurs can get their hands on The Cup's Cuppa Coffee Cake with a Mardi Gras spin.

The Sweet Divine

If you are already in Souldard and want to get your king cake fix, The Sweet Divine is the place for you.

Located at 1801 S 9th Street in the heart of Soulard, The Sweet Divine will have all the sweet treats you could want.

They are getting geared up for the festivities, and showing off some of the Mardi Gras treats you can get your hands on starting this weekend.

Who’s ready for Taste of Soulard this weekend?! See you Saturday 💜 Posted by The Sweet Divine on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Federhofer's Bakery

Federhofer's offers a wide variety of baked goods, and king cake is in that mix.

Federhofer's Bakery has been an institution in south St. Louis County since 1966. It's located at the corner of Gravois Road and Mathilda in Affton.