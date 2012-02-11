Here's a list of Mardi Gras events in St. Louis

There are Fat Tuesday celebrations taking place all across the St. Louis area, including family-friendly options.

Editor's note: The above video is from last year's Mardi Gras parade in St. Louis.

If you're looking to let the good times roll this Mardi Gras, look no further.

The city's flagship Mardi Gras event, the Bud Light Grand Parade, takes place Feb. 18 in Soulard, but there's plenty more going on across St. Louis.

Here's a list of local Mardi Gras celebrations, including some family-friendly options.

The harder question is where won't you find a party in Soulard? The St. Louis neighborhood is famed for its Mardi Gras celebrations, and the good times start rolling well before Fat Tuesday arrives.

Here's a rundown of all the official events taking place:

Take in the scenery of historic Soulard with mid-race pitstops of beer and hurricanes. There will be prizes for the winners of each division, as well as for the runner with the best costume.

Experience a host of Cajun flavors in a self-guided food and pub crawl through Soulard. Each purchase includes one drink voucher and six food vouchers redeemable at participating restaurants. The Soulard Trolly Tramps will be shuttling revelers through the neighborhood on Saturday.

The best dressed furry companions at the self-proclaimed world's largest pet parade will be invited to a coronation pageant in Soulard Market Park, where the King and Queen of Barkus will be crowned.

St. Louis' fittest wiener dogs will square off down a 30-foot track, with the winners of each round moving on until a winner is crowned. Don't feel left out, humans - there will also be a hat contest, so make sure to come dressed to impress.

The Mayor's Ball is a Mardi Gras-themed gala with live music, fine cuisine, cocktails and dancing. This year's ball will be held at the Midway at St. Louis Union Station.

The "crown jewel" Bud Light Grand Parade sets off at 11 a.m. Feb. 18, beginning at Busch Stadium and ending at Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Afterward, the Rue Du Cirque street party continues through the afternoon.

Those who purchase admission to the Bud Light Tent Party will get access to heated tents near the parade route, an open bar, live music, and a Cajun lunch buffet. Those who want to party while rubbing elbows with Blues legends can buy a pass to the Blues Alumni Experience.

Visit stlmardigras.org for more information on all the festivities in Soulard.

Those who pregame the Bud Light Grand Parade at BPV can get a free shuttle ticket to and from the parade with any drink purchase between 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sports & Social will also be hosting a Kegs and Eggs brunch with bottomless drafts, mimosas and a buffet plate.

After the parade, BPV is holding a "Mardi Gras After Pardi" with live music and booze. Tickets can be bought here.

When: Feb. 18. Kegs and Eggs runs from 9-11 a.m.; Doors for Mardi Gras after Pardi open at 3 p.m.; Shuttle runs 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.

Where: 601 Clark Ave., St. Louis

The bar is along the Bud Light Grand Parade route and is celebrating all day both inside and outside with food, drinks and live music. The day starts with Kegs and Eggs and a sidewalk and beer garden party from 8-11 a.m.

When: Feb. 18. Kegs and eggs and sidewalk and beer garden party from 8-11 a.m. Party on the South Patio begins at 11 a.m. Live music from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Where: 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis

The Funky Butt Brass Band will perform at the Delmar Hall on the Loop in what the venue says will be its first annual "Mardi Gras Brasstravaganza." All ages are welcome to the family-friendly event.

When: Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

Where: 6133 Delmar Blvd.

The city's inaugural Mardi Gras event includes a parade, cajun cook-off, vendors, live music and kids activities.

When: Feb. 18; Parade at 1 p.m., Block party from 2-5 p.m., Local bar crawl from 5-10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Granite City

The Cajun, creole and barbecue restaurant in Webster Groves is hosting an all-day "Pardi Gras" event with live music. They also have a host of "pre-Pardi Gras" celebrations leading up to the event.

When: Feb. 18; live music from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: 34 S. Old Orchard Ave., Webster Groves

The live music venue will bring a taste of Brazilian Mardi Gras to St. Louis with music ensemble Samba Bom, which plays a mix of popular Brazilian music styles. There will also be a dancer in Carnaval costume.

When: Feb. 17 from 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: 6008 Kingsbury, St. Louis

The city's historic Frenchtown kicks off celebrations with live music, food and drink vendors, face painting, stilt walkers, a living statue, caricatures and kids crafts.

When: Feb. 18; parade begins at 11 a.m., after party is from noon-2 p.m.

Where: Parade along Second Street in St. Charles, after party on Foundry Art Centre Parking Lot

The athletic club will have an inside band and an outside DJ as the grand parade rolls by. General admission tickets will get you access to food and drink for purchase and all-inclusive tickets include an open bar and Cajun meal. Table reservations are available to those that buy six or more tickets.

When: Doors open at 9 a.m.

Where: 2301 S. 7th Street, St. Louis

Visitors are encouraged to bring costumes, masks and beads to the Hillsboro winery's Mardi Gras party on Feb. 18-19. The event includes live music, New Orleans-inspired food and free masks and beads.

When: Feb. 18-19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.