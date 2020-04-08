Recipe of the Day: Funfetti Dessert Nachos

Stefani Pollack of The Cupcake Project shares a recipe for Funfetti Dessert Nachos.

ST. LOUIS — Funfetti Dessert Nachos

Ingredients

Cookie Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon instant yeast

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter room temperature

6 ounces rainbow nonpareils

Meringue Ingredients

3 large egg whites I highly recommend using pasteurized eggs for this recipe since the meringue is not cooked.

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping Ingredients

diced strawberries to taste

chocolate chips to taste

Instructions

Cookie Instructions

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, mix together flour, milk, yeast, and salt until stiff.

Cut the butter into four pieces and mix them in one piece at a time, beating for a full minute between each addition and an additional three minutes after the last addition. The dough should look smooth and satiny.

Place dough in an oiled bowl that gives it a little room to rise, cover in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 275 F.

Sprinkle a work surface liberally with rainbow nonpareils as you would flour.

Divide dough in half and place one half on the nonpareils and the other half back in the refrigerator.

Place some more rainbow nonpareils on top of the dough and roll the dough out to 1/8" thick. Add more rainbow nonpareils to the top of the dough and also lift the dough and add more to the bottom as needed to fill spaces that don't have many or simply to keep the dough from sticking.

Use a pizza wheel or a knife to cut the dough into triangles.

Roll sheets of aluminum foil into logs and place on cookie sheets.

Spray foil with non-stick cooking spray.

Drape dough triangles over foil logs.The dough doesn't expand much in the oven, so the cookies can be very close together.

Repeat with remaining dough.

Bake for 60 minutes or until the cookies have puffed up slightly and are a light brown color (these take a little longer to bake than Arnhem cookies because the cookies aren't directly touching the cookie sheet).

Cool on a cooling rack.

Meringue Instructions

Place eggs and cream of tartar into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment and beat at high speed until frothy.

Lower speed to medium and add sugar a little bit at a time.

Increase speed again and whisk until soft peaks form.

Whisk in vanilla.

Assembly Instructions

Serve funfetti dessert nachos in a large bowl or plate with the meringue in the middle and strawberries and chocolate chips scattered all around.

Notes

You may not want to use your favorite wood cutting board or rolling pin for this recipe as the dyes from the sprinkles can stain the wood.

The meringue can be substituted with marshmallow fluff and other toppings of your choice can easily be added to this recipe.

