ST. LOUIS —
Creamy Pistachio Citrus Salad Dressing
INGREDIENTS
1/2 c. Wonderful No-Shells Lightly Salted Pistachios
1/4 c. fresh orange juice
2 garlic cloves
1/8 c. plain Greek yogurt
1 T. honey
1/8–1/4 c. water (more or less based on desired consistency)
1/2 t. salt
1 t. freshly cracked pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
In your blender or food processor, blend all ingredients until creamy and smooth.
If the dressing is too thick, add up to 1/4 c. more water.
For more recipes and tips from Jennifer McDaniel, visit mcdanielnutrition.com.
