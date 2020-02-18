ST. LOUIS —

Creamy Pistachio Citrus Salad Dressing

INGREDIENTS

1/2 c. Wonderful No-Shells Lightly Salted Pistachios

1/4 c. fresh orange juice

2 garlic cloves

1/8 c. plain Greek yogurt

1 T. honey

1/8–1/4 c. water (more or less based on desired consistency)

1/2 t. salt

1 t. freshly cracked pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

In your blender or food processor, blend all ingredients until creamy and smooth.

If the dressing is too thick, add up to 1/4 c. more water.

For more recipes and tips from Jennifer McDaniel, visit mcdanielnutrition.com.

