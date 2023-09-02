Ted Drewes reopens for the season

“It really is good, guys… and gals!"

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis staple is back in business for its 2023 season!

Ted Drewes reopened its doors on Thursday after closing up shop on Jan. 8. Every year, Ted Drewes closes for about a month from early January to right before Valentine’s Day.

The iconic frozen custard shop celebrated its reopening by sharing a photo on Facebook of its first customers of the season.

Ted Drewes has been serving up frozen custard treats in St. Louis for more than 80 years and has been selling Christmas trees for over 50 years. The “concrete” at Ted Drewes was created in 1959 and has become a popular sweet treat among St. Louisans and tourists, according to its website.