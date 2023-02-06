What is Galentine's Day? How to celebrate it in St. Louis

Galentine's Day is an occasion to celebrate female friendships over breakfast food. Here's where to participate in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is for lovers, but Galentine’s Day is for girlfriends.

Galentine’s Day, which falls on Valentine’s Eve, Feb. 13, originated on season two of the hit NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation” in 2010. It’s a holiday devoted to celebrating and declaring love for female friendships and the women in your life over brunch.

While gals are a key component of Galentine’s Day, so is breakfast food.

If you’re hoping to celebrate the holiday in the St. Louis area, here are the top 10 brunch spots to try, according to crowd-sourced review site Yelp.

Brunch

2022 South 12th St., St. Louis, MO 63104.

This Soulard café serves up coffee, colada and sandwiches inspired by the fast-casual bodegas and breakfast shops of Southern Florida, Miami and the Florida Keys.

Midtown - 3100 Locust St., St. Louis, MO 63103; Benton Park – 2200 Gravois Ave., Suite 101, St. Louis, MO 63104.

This brunch spot, with locations in Midtown and St. Louis’ Benton Park neighborhood, serves cocktails, semolina pancakes, eggs benedicts, savory hashes and other traditional breakfast dishes with a modern twist.

622 Choteau Ave., St. Louis, MO 63102.

Fleur STL, located in the historic building that previously housed Eat-Rite Diner, offers scratch-made breakfast and craft cocktails.

3137 Morganford Road, St. Louis, MO 63116.

This bring-your-own-booze bistro in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood offers made-from-scratch breakfast and brunch Thursdays through Sundays. Some menu highlights include gumbo over grits, dirty fries, beignettes, hot honey fried chicken and a breakfast po boy sandwich.

6931 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO 63116.

This breakfast-and-lunch concept in St. Louis’ Princeton Heights neighborhood serves classic American breakfast items with a twist and specialty cocktails seven days a week.

200 N. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.

Honeybee’s in Kirkwood is a restaurant for those who love biscuits and gravy. Try its signature honey-glazed biscuits alone, as a breakfast sandwich, topped with gravy or even as a sandwich topped with gravy!

2810 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, MO 63143.

This family-owned café in Maplewood serves in-house-roasted coffee and food made from locally sourced ingredients.

1923 Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63104.

This restaurant and bar is located in St. Louis’ historic Lafayette Square neighborhood. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. The brunch menu includes dishes like eggs benedict, shakshuka, shrimp and grits, whipped ricotta toast and chicken and waffles.

Downtown – 1025 Washington St., St. Louis, MO 63101; South Grand – 3150 South Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110.

This European-style urban café has locations in downtown St. Louis and on South Grand and specializes in crepes, scrambles, slingers, sandwiches and breakfast cocktails.

4476 Chouteau Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

This community-focused restaurant from the owners of Kounter Kulture uses locally and sustainably sourced ingredients as much as possible on the menu.

Events

There are also a few Galentine’s Day events going on in the Lou ahead of Valentine’s Day. Find the list below.

Downtown Belleville.

Ladies are invited to visit the restaurants and shops in downtown Belleville, as many will be offering specials for Galentine’s Day on Thursday, Feb. 9.

4923 Daggett Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

Grab and girlfriend and visit the Hill Antique Market to shop vintage merchandise, pop a balloon for special deals, eat tasty snacks and sip on a special Galentine’s Day cocktail on Thursday, Feb. 9.

651 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63102.

Grab your girlfriends and visit Sports & Social St. Louis from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 for themed cocktails, DJ entertainment, photo opportunities, games, self-care giveaways and bring a photo of your ex to shred.

7801 Genesta St., St. Louis, MO 63123.

Visit the Oakland House from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 for an evening of cookie decorating with Baby Bear’s Bakery, drinks and fun. Tickets are available for $35, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Oakland House Museum.

Is there a Galentine’s Day event we missed? Send us an email.