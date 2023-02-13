Lantern release honors 3 Lincoln County teens killed in car crash

They hope each lantern filled with messages saying, “I love you” and “I miss you” will be lifted to their loved ones taken too soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROY, Mo. — On Sunday, the Lincoln County community honored the lives of three teenagers who died in a car crash a week ago.

Two others survived the crash but are still recovering in the hospital.

Classmates, family and friends of 18-year-old William Flickinger, 15-year-old Kaeden Tyler, known as KK, and 17-year-old Emily McNees gathered in Troy’s Fairground Park to remember each life taken too soon.

“These kids need a place to grieve together. They haven't had that opportunity at the school, so I just wanted to put something together so that these kids can be together with their families, with the community, with each other, and just have a moment with their friends and say their goodbyes,” event organizer Julie Little said.

Friends hugged each other and wiped the tears away as they shared the last memories they have of their beloved friends.

Pauline Daniels remembers a special moment with her friend KK.

“I know he had walked over to my house one night and we were just joking around. He was like picking me up and throwing me everywhere. And he just, he was such a good kid and he was loved by so many. And he made an impact on everybody, it was absolutely crazy,” Daniels said.

She said everyone hurt or killed in that crash on South Chantilly Road was someone she cared about.

“I think when I got the text that KK had passed on, it broke my heart. I instantly dropped to my knees. It was probably the worst feeling I had ever experienced,” Daniels said.

Everyone had a chance to write something on their own paper lantern.

“We let them put whatever they want on the lanterns. I think when we think of somebody passing on, we think of looking up. And so, I think the lanterns are a perfect way to do that,” Little said.

They hope each lantern filled with messages saying, “I love you” and “I miss you” will be lifted to their loved ones taken too soon.

“I think that the whole community, whether we know these families or these kids or not, is grieving,” Little said.

Daniels said she feels like KK was there wrapping the community in love.

“I feel like he's here with us right now. I feel like he's standing with all of us. And it just feels good to know that we're sending off a message,” Daniels said.