St. Louis-area nonprofit gifts hygiene kits to victims of domestic violence

The Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation gives away thousands of bags full of mouthwash, toothbrushes, soap and more.

ST. LOUIS — We are just a few days away from Valentine's Day, and one St. Louis-area nonprofit is already spreading some love.

Their mission is to uplift others while giving out free supplies everyone needs.

The Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation works with survivors of domestic violence.

Saturday, Feb. 11, was the nonprofit's 10th annual 'love packages' event.

The Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation said, they want to help victims feel loved during a time when it might seem difficult.

Volunteer Deborah Williams said, she understands that feeling all too well.

"What you have to do is reverse your mindset, and say 'I can do it. I made it through. I can keep on doing it, and when I make it through, I want to help people make it through too,'" she said.

Williams has been volunteering with the Diamond Diva Empowerment foundation for close to a decade.

"When I went through domestic violence, this wasn't around. This was not around. We had one or two hidden shelters, and that's about all we had," she said.

Williams spent 12 years of her life as a victim of domestic violence.

Now that she's a survivor, she's giving back, hoping she can help victims feel supported in ways she never did —even on her birthday.

"This is my birthday gift for me, every year. This is what I do," Williams said.

Williams was one of the many volunteers dressed in purple and black spending their Saturday afternoon passing out 'love packages.'

It's an idea that came to founder Eddie Ross's mind ten years ago.

"We went into one of the shelters, and I saw a lady go to the front desk and ask for personal hygiene products. I thought that that was the most humiliating thing ever," he said.

According to Program Director Bran-Dee Jelks, the nonprofit currently gives away thousands of bags full of mouthwash, toothbrushes, soap and more.

"Our main goal is to always provide essential needs that everybody needs, every day, in our community," she said.

A need that, according to Ross, has only gotten greater in our state, as domestic violence continues to increase.

"Unfortunately, we're number three in the country. You ask, "Why is this important?' It's important because we are number three in the country. It hurts our hearts. I'm optimistic we can change, and I'm optimistic more people will be willing to help other people," he said.

While the purple balloons could be seen from a mile away, it was clear, that every person who drove away received much more than just a bag of necessities.

"We'll be passing out flowers. We'll give hugs, personal hygiene products and encouragement. Whatever you need: That's what we do," Jelks said.

The foundation not only gave out bags to individuals but also passed out 'love packages' to other nonprofits in the area that help people in need.