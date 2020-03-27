ST. LOUIS — People all over the world are trying to brighten each other's spirits by putting pictures of rainbows on their windows during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A St. Louis nursery decided to follow the trend.

The painting providing a form of art therapy to the children at the Crisis Nursery Centene Center, according to a news release.

Anheuser-Busch Brewery and many local St. Louis residents followed a similar trend by putting up Christmas lights and decorations in March to brighten up the spirits in a time where the threat of COVID-19 continues to grow every day.

These are just some of the many ways that St. Louisans are trying to create hope for themselves and others, in a time where it is difficult to be hopeful

