Thanksgiving 2022: Where to get a turkey dinner in the St. Louis area

Save yourself a little time and stress this Thanksgiving. Here's where you can buy a prepared turkey feast in St. Louis.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Although some would expect that cooking at home cuts down on food costs, it might be cheaper to order out this Thanksgiving, according to a recent report from Wells Fargo.

Inflation has made the cost of holiday ingredients skyrocket, with turkey alone projected to cost 23% more this year than last. But contrary to what one might expect, the cost of dining out has gone up at a slower rate (5.79%) than buying groceries to prepare at home (9.81%).

This means the price gap is narrowing between catered Thanksgiving dishes and homemade ones. For those who aren't planning a substantially large gathering on Nov. 24, you might save yourself time, stress and a little money by getting your turkey dinner catered or eating out instead.

Here's where to get turkey and holiday trimmings this year in the St. Louis area.

Pre-order dry-rubbed, slow-smoked turkey by the pound with a side of cranberry cayenne barbecue sauce from the Watson Road smokehouse.

For non-traditionalists, the restaurant also offers slabs of ribs, whole smoked chickens, beef brisket, pulled pork, smoked salami and burnt ends for your turkey day gathering.

Orders must be picked up from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The Art of Entertaining has several Thanksgiving dinner packages to serve anywhere between three and 12 people. On the menu is a whole turkey or sliced turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, honey almond green beans, cranberry apricot stuffing, pecan or pumpkin pie and more.

Orders should be placed as soon as possible to ensure availability. The packages should be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Share a meal with family this Thanksgiving at Brio Italian Grille in Plaza Frontenac.

The restaurant's turkey day menu – available for dine-in, takeout or catering – includes sliced roasted turkey, herbed pan gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal veggies, cranberry sauce, fresh focaccia bread and pumpkin pie.

Catering orders must be placed by 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Invite your friends and family to gather this Thanksgiving at Cinder House at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis.

On the menu is a wood-fired turkey, sweet potato pure with marshmallow and candied pecans; charred corn stuffing; roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and a sage brown butter; green bean casserole with crispy shallots and a cranberry turkey jus. For dessert, Cinder House is offering a classic pumpkin pie with vanilla Chantilly cream and fried pepitas.

The restaurant will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and reservations are required.

Whether you prefer your turkey roasted or smoked, Dierbergs has a catering option for you this Thanksgiving. The grocery chain also offers a selection of holiday sides, including cranberry relish, macaroni and cheese, honey-glazed carrots, red skin potatoes, praline pecan sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more.

Eating alone this Thanksgiving? Dierbergs also offers a holiday turkey dinner plate for just $11.99.

Celebrate the holiday season with friends at Eckert's new Cider Shed. The Friendsgiving Celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 10, 17 and 23 at the Belleville, Illinois, farm.

For just $25, you'll get a mini Thanksgiving feast of oven-roasted turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll, stuffing, cranberry sauce, a slice of home-baked pumpkin pie and a hard cider flight – featuring Eckert's blackberry, apple, strawberry and peach hard ciders.

Reservations are not required.

The Belleville farm will also offer the Thanksgiving meal catered to feed eight to 10 people. Orders must be picked up in advance of Thanksgiving Day.

Just looking to skip the turkey prep? Farmhaus is offering smoked whole, half and quarter turkeys available to order. The turkeys are made using Farmhaus' secret brine, dry-rubbed, smoked and paired with traditional gravy.

If you're looking to feed a crowd, Kenrick's is offering a Thanksgiving feast to feed 12-14 people. Choose from oven-roasted turkey or boneless turkey breast with creamy gravy, three home-style sides, fresh rolls and a pumpkin pie.

Side dishes and pies are also available to order individually.

Pre-order fresh sourdough rolls, brioche or sourdough loaves and pumpkin, pecan or Dutch apple pies for a sweet ending to your Thanksgiving meal.

Orders can be picked up Nov. 18-19 and Nov. 22-23 during business hours.

Leave the turkey and sides to Salt + Smoke this year. The St. Louis barbecue chain is offering smoked turkeys and brisket, white cheddar cracker mac, green bean and tomato salad, Thanksgiving pie and Manhattan cocktails to-go.

Order ahead and pick up from 10 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day at the Delmar location.

Bring food from Seven Restaurant home to the family. Choose from house-smoked turkey breast with giblet gravy or honey bourbon baked ham, four sides and apple or pumpkin pie to feed two to 10 people.

Whole smoked turkeys are also available to purchase.

Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Pickup is from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the bistro on 26 North Meramec Ave. in Clayton, Missouri.

The family-owned meat market and deli, located on Donovan Avenue, will offer Thanksgiving dinner for four people or individual plates of sliced turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans.

Quart-sized containers of gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans and pounds of stuffing are also available to purchase.

If you're trying to feed two to four people, Schnucks has smoked turkey, turkey breast, whole turkey and ham options. Each comes with three sides.

Salads, appetizers and party platters are also available to purchase.

Orders must be placed at least 72 hours before your preferred pickup time.

The rotisserie restaurant in Creve Coeur is offering wood-fired whole turkeys, turkey breasts and hams to help make your Thanksgiving meal prep a little easier.

If you want to buy the complete, ready-to-serve meal for eight to 10 people, you'll get a 14-pound turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, herb crumb stuffing, cranberries, green bean casserole and dinner rolls.

The restaurant is open Thanksgiving Day until 1 p.m.

Straub's is accepting orders for Thanksgiving dinner packages, main dishes, sides, appetizers and desserts through Thursday, Nov. 17.

Dinner packages for one to six people come with roasted or smoked turkey, herbed bread dressing, country-style mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, green bean almondine or grilled asparagus and cranberry orange relish.

Order by Nov. 20 to get your turkey day meal kit from Sugarfire.

Dinner packs include smoked turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, sage stuffing, cornbread, green bean casserole, cranberry chutney and a slice of pumpkin pie for $26.99 per person.

Sides are available for purchase a la carte by the pint, quart and gallon. Whole smoked turkeys and breasts are available, and you can also order a sweet potato cheesecake pie for dessert.

Pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 23 during normal business hours and Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dine in or take Thanksgiving meals to-go from Union 30, located in Hotel Saint Louis on Olive Street.

If you dine in on turkey day, you'll get a choice of house-smoked turkey breast with giblet gravy or honey bourbon baked ham, your choice of four sides and apple or pumpkin pie. Call to make your reservation.

To-go meals are available for two to 10 people, and whole smoked turkeys are also available to purchase. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 and picked up between noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Order heat and serve meals for $20 per person through White Box Catering.

Each dinner comes with a choice of turkey or apple butter ham, stuffing, giblet gravy, rolls, two sides and dessert. Add on a whole pumpkin, apple or chocolate pie to your order for $20-28.

Orders must be placed by Nov. 20 for delivery or pickup. The pickup window is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the location on Strassner Drive.

If you know of a place we should add to our list, send us an email.



