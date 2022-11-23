St. Ferdinand Parish cancels annual Thanksgiving dinner, citing lack of volunteers

The Florissant parish said on its website that the dinner had been canceled because it lacked volunteers to help with planning and had no one to roast the turkeys.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Ferdinand Parish has made the decision to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for 2022.

The Florissant parish said on its website that the dinner had been canceled because it lacked volunteers to help with planning, and no longer had someone to roast the turkeys.

"A huge Thank You to all who volunteered at and sponsored this wonderful event through the years, which was held from 1999 to 2021," the parish said. "Your time, talent and treasure has been greatly appreciated!!"

Since 1999, the dinner has only been canceled one other time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In previous years, volunteers from area churches have come together to hold the free community dinner at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Florissant, with takeout service available. Volunteers worked year-round to plan for the event and also helped serve the dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

The purchase of food for the dinner has been solely dependent on donations from local businesses and individuals, the parish said.

The parish invited anyone who is interested in being part of an ecumenical group that services the community to give their contact information to the parish office.

"If this event is re-started in future years, we will contact you to better understand how you can be of service to this important community event serving the people of our area," the parish said.