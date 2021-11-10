Saint Louis Zoo, Missouri Botanical Garden up for best holiday light displays

USA Today's 10Best is hosting the Readers' Choice 2021 competition. You can help decide if Wild Lights and Garden Glow make the list of 10Best by voting online.

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo's Wild Lights and the Missouri Botanical Garden's Garden Glow are both up for consideration as some of the best seasonal light shows in the nation.

USA Today's 10Best is hosting the Readers' Choice 2021 competition. You can help decide if Wild Lights and Garden Glow make the list of 10Best in the country by voting online.

One vote per day is allowed until the polls close on Monday, Dec. 6 at noon ET.

To cast your vote for the Missouri Botanical Garden's Garden Glow as your favorite garden lights, click here.

To cast your vote for the Saint Louis Zoo's Wild Lights as your favorite lights display, click here.

The 10 best gardens and events, based on votes, will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17.

You can check out these recognized attractions for yourself. Garden Glow starts Saturday, Nov. 13, and runs through Jan. 8, 2022. You can purchase tickets on the Missouri Botanical Garden's website.