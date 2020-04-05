Worshipers pack parking lot for 'Drive-In Service' at Metro East church

"We put our heads together and decided we can stay in our cars, worship our God and still stay safe. It was great," said Pastor Rodney Durr.

ROXANA, Illinois — It sounded like a traditional church service.

There was singing and praying.

"Heavenly Father we give you praise every day," said Pastor Rodney Durr as he led his congregation into a prayer.

But, this Sunday, members of Roxana Church of the Nazarene couldn't pack the pews once again due to COVID-19.

Still, they honked their horns and kept coming and coming for a drive-in style service.

"We will not be having altar call today. We will have an offering collection box in the back parking lot where people can give without touching anything," said Pastor Durr with a big laugh.

Several dozen members, some of whom wore masks, packed the church's parking lot.

They stayed in their F-150's, minivans and cars to listen to their beloved pastor on the radio.

Amid all the prayers and high praises, the coronavirus-conscious congregation also practiced social distancing.

"We don't want to put anybody at risk," said Dr. Cindy Durr, Pastor Durr's wife.

Dr. Durr is a pediatric physician who works for Cardinal Glennon at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

"Just being able to see everybody and fellowship, really was a great thing," said Dr. Durr.

"We stayed six feet away. I think it makes a lot of sense for churches to do drive-in services," said Pastor Durr.

For weeks now, Pastor Durr and his faithful flock have gathered for services on Facebook.

However, thanks to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's extended stay-at-home order, the Roxana church was able to give thanks from their cars.

Emily Toolen and her two children enjoyed the service in their van, right next to her Chevy-confined parents.

"It's interesting. It's just good to get out of the house and see everybody and get together," said Toolen.

Pastor Durr was definitely pleased with the turnout for their drive-in style service. The new shift could become their new way of worshiping as long as the coronavirus-pandemic drags on.

"It went very well. It was a safe option for us and yes we've decided we will continue to hold drive-in worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.," said Pastor Durr.

Roxana Church of the Nazarene is located at 500 N. Central Avenue in Roxana, Illinois about 25 miles from downtown St. Louis.