Toasted Ravioli Man hoping to unite the City of St. Louis

"I really love soccer. I love St. Louis as well and I loved toasted raviolis."

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Toasted ravioli was invented in St. Louis. Some people say the dish is one of the symbols of the city right up there with the Gateway Arch.

Nick Lammering is one of those people.

“I really love soccer. I love St. Louis as well and I love toasted raviolis,” he told 5 On Your Side.

A few weeks ago, Lammering decided to bring all of those loves together and make something unique to wear to the St. Louis City SC soccer match.

“Something fun and goofy to show up to the game as,” he said.

Lammering and his girlfriend Laynee Knipmeyer collaborated on an idea to make a toasted ravioli head for him to wear.

“Laynee is one of the best makers I know in terms of crafting and art,” he said.

She went right to work.

“Trying to figure out how I was going to make this. [I] took photos of his head and then I used my iPad to, like, draw on top of it,” she explained.

She went through a few prototypes before finally sewing together the one Lammering now wears.

“Just kind of like hodge-podge this one together. This one I thought really looked like a toasted ravioli. I was really happy with how it looked,” said Knipmeyer.

Lammering wore the piece to the match. He was captured on the television broadcast of the game and he became an instant celebrity.

“It’s taken off quite a lot,” he said.

He created social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with the handle “Toasted Ravioli Man.” He entertains his followers with videos and photos of “Toasted Ravioli Man” hanging out around St. Louis.

“We’re just trying to have fun with it,” he said.

People don’t just find his headgear fun – they want one too.

“There have been a ton of people who have reached out inquiring about how and when they can get them. Now, we’re just trying to figure out [how] to fulfill that demand,” Knipmeyer told 5 On Your Side.

She doesn’t have any help in the process currently.

“Just working myself. Just trying to make as many as I can,” she said.

But even though things are a bit hectic, Lammering is happy people are taking notice and want a “t-rav” head of their own. He wants “Toasted Ravioli Man” to be a symbol for St. Louis and a figure of unity.

“It’s about the city and coming together as a city and you’re just celebrating what St. Louis is known for, in a fun and goofy way,” he said.