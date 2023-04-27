Basset Hound declared B.A.R.K. Superintendent of Gateway Arch National Park

Betty Faith will be inducted as the B.A.R.K Superintendent on Sunday before the B.A.R.K. Ranger Dog Walk.

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch Park Foundation has announced the 2023 B.A.R.K. Ranger Superintendent.

Pet parents from all over submitted nominations for their dogs to be the next B.A.R.K. Superintendent, but one applicant, Betty Faith, received lots of love in her nomination and was announced as the winner Thursday on the Gateway Arch Park Foundation's social media.

The votes are in, 2023's B.A.R.K. Superintendent is... 🥁 🥁 🥁 Betty Faith!! 🥳 🎉 Thank you to everyone who submitted... Posted by Gateway Arch Park Foundation on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Betty Faith is a 12-year-old Basset Hound. She was adopted in December of 2020 from the Humane Society of Missouri. She was rescued from an extreme breeding and hoarding situation, her owners said in her nomination entry posted on the Gateway Arch Park Foundation's Facebook page.

The nomination said Betty Faith lives in Oakville with her owners, Alex and Shana, who said she is a calm and even-tempered pup who they take all around St. Louis.

They said the hound has an amazing sense of smell, and it leads her on all of her adventures.

Betty Faith loves long naps, treats and cuddles with her owners, the nomination said.

The hound will lead the Dog Walk, and all participating canines will become B.A.R.K Rangers, according to the Gateway Arch National Park's website.

The events will kick off at 12 p.m. Sunday at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis.

B.A.R.K. Ranger is a program ran by the National Park Service and stands as an acronym:

Bag your pets waste

Always leash your pet

Respect wildlife

Know where you can go