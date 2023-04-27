Popular local burger joint opening Edwardsville location

The new burger spot is expected to open this summer.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A popular local burger and sandwich restaurant is opening a new location in Illinois this summer.

On Thursday, Hi-Pointe Drive-In announced it is opening a spot in Edwardsville. This is the restaurant’s second Illinois location and its seventh overall. It previously opened its O’Fallon, Illinois, location in April 2022.

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant is located at 6147 Trace Pkwy Drive, off Route 157 near a hub of other local restaurants. Hi-Pointe is known for its smash burgers, sandwiches, shakes and “wild” specials, according to a press release announcing the opening.

“Edwardsville is a community that strongly supports local hospitality and we are excited to offer a gathering place for people to come hang, enjoy a quality burger and get hi on Hi-Pointe,” said co-owner Ben Hillman in the release. “We’ve been eyeing Edwardsville as the home for our next location for a few months now, we believe it’s a thriving community that we’re proud to now be a part of.”

The interior and exterior of the new spot will mirror Hi-Pointe’s other locations with bold colors, neon lights and eclectic decorative pieces. It will also feature a patio dining space, which is unique to this location.

Its menu includes signature items like its smash burger and taco burger and a variety of shakes including the strawberry gooey butter cake flavor. Guests can also expect “over-the-top” collaborations with other local restaurants like "Sweet Dreams are Made of Cheese" and "Mid Rivers Monsterlion."

The Edwardsville location will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.