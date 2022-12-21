If you see a pet left out in the cold, here’s who you should call

As an arctic blast heads our way, bitter cold temperatures and snow are expected.

ST. LOUIS — Temperatures in the St. Louis area will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region.

The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.

Just like people, animals struggle in cold temperatures. Puppies and senior dogs have more difficulty regulating their body temperature. The Humane Society of Missouri said even pets with thick coats are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

It is a violation of Ordinance 71060 in the City of St. Louis to leave pets outside when its 32 degrees or lower. Last year, the city shared pictures of two dogs that were rescued from the cold by CARE STL.

If you see an animal left outside in the cold, there are several organizations you can call to report it.

Here is a list of local places to call:

With the extremely cold temperatures, some local shelters are bringing in more dogs than they have space for and are in desperate need of foster homes.

If you can't foster, you can also help by donating items like straw, crates, leashes and more. You can always give a monetary donation as well.

Here's a list of several shelters across the area you can help:

Below are cold weather tips from the Humane Society of Missouri: