A reminder to never leave your pet in a hot car

Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force has rescued multiple pets this week from locked cars.

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri is asking people not to leave their pets locked in cars. The Animal Cruelty Task Force has already responded to dozens of calls for help this week alone.

Leaving animals in cars extends beyond dogs, this week the Humane Society of Missouri pulled two cats from hot cars. Director of Animal Medical Center of Mid-America – Macklind, Dr. Nicole Fulcher, explains why, "So people are traveling or moving in the summer time, they bring their pets with them."

While on the way to their final destination, people stop and leave their animals in the car. "We always recommend to never leave a pet in the car," Fulcher said. "It can get extremely hot even with the windows cranked."

The inside of vehicles heat up quickly, anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees hotter than the already-hot exterior. Animals left inside can overheat quickly. "Basically when their body temperature gets above a 106, irreversible changes occur and they can have bleeding, internally that does not stop and it can be fatal," Fulcher said.

Keeping pets out of hot cars is a must, but Dr. Fulcher says we also have to be mindful of the indoor temperature, "If your house is really hot, too hot for you, it's hot for your pets. I would try to seek another shelter for you and your pet, because if you're overheated, your pet will be overheated as well."

Signs of an overheated pet:

Panting

Bright, cherry red whites of their eyes, inner ears, gums and tongues

Salivating

Collapsing

Fulcher said if your pet overheats, offer them water and put them in a cool spot with cool towels. Fulcher also said putting their foot pads in cool water can help cool animals down faster.

From there, watch your pet. If they don't pep back up, it's time to go to the vet.