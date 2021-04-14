Remodel of Schnucks in Kirkwood will incorporate a food hall

The new concept features local eateries The Shaved Duck, Seoul Taco and The Greek Kitchen. There will also be an Arch Apparel store-within-a-store.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A total store remodel is underway at the Kirkwood Schnucks, and customers probably could excuse the "pardon our dust" condition knowing that they'll be getting some enticing upgrades.

The store at 10233 Manchester Road will undergo a renovation that includes an updated exterior and a new look on the inside.

A theme of the remodel is fresh choices, and along with a new produce department, customers will be able to enjoy kombucha on tap, a self-service nut butter section and an expanded grab ’n go meal section.

But probably the best part of the whole project is the in-store dining options. Food courts aren't just for suburban shopping malls anymore.

Schnucks is also introducing a new Food Hall concept at this location, with local favorites The Shaved Duck, Seoul Taco and The Greek Kitchen. Each restaurant partner will operate a service counter and share a common seating area.

The remodel will also feature an Arch Apparel store-within-a-store concept that will offer customers the clothing retailer’s St. Louis-inspired streetwear.

Other upgrades include a new natural living department, a refreshed liquor and cold beer area and modernized fixtures and displays throughout the store. The remodel is expected to be completed midsummer.

During and after the remodel, customers can still use Schnucks Delivers and Curbside Pickup through Instacart.

“We’re proud to serve the Kirkwood community and surrounding areas and are thrilled to bring these great new features to their neighborhood Schnucks,” said Schnucks Kirkwood Manager Heidi Johnson. “We ask for our customers to ‘pardon our dust’ and appreciate their patience as we work to bring them an exciting shopping experience.”