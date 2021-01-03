Schnucks partners with DoorDash in St. Louis area

"Through this new partnership, our customers can enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner from Schnucks without ever having to leave their home or business"

ST. LOUIS — Through a partnership with DoorDash, Schnucks will now offer prepared foods on the DoorDash app from five locations in the St. Louis area.

Options from Schnucks include prepared food from the deli such as rotisserie chickens, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side dishes and side salads.

“To complement our Schnucks Delivers partnership with Instacart, we’re also proud to bring our customers their favorite Schnucks prepared food items via DoorDash,” said Geoff Wexler, Schnucks vice president of deli and prepared foods. “Through this new partnership, our customers can enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner from Schnucks without ever having to leave their home or business.”

DoorDash will deliver to addresses within six miles of these Schnucks locations:

8800 Manchester Road, Brentwood, MO 63144

2030 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, MO 63303

4171 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108

1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, MO 63017

Customers can place a DoorDash order by visiting the Schnucks Rewards app and selecting the “DoorDash” link or they can go directly to the DoorDash app or website.

Through March 22, DoorDash is offering customers 20% off their first order from Schnucks with a $5 maximum discount and $15 minimum purchase.

Orders are typically delivered within 30 minutes, depending on DoorDash driver availability and demand, according to a news release from Schnucks.