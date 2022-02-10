x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vintage KSDK

Vintage KSDK: A look at when the St. Louis Rams won the Super Bowl

It's often called one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2000, file photo, St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, right, gets a hug from Rams coach Dick Vermeil after the Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16 to win Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta. Vermeil hada successful seven-year run as coach of Philadelphia from 1976-82, taking the Eagles to their first Super Bowl following the 1980 season. But Vermeil burned out of coaching and stepped away after the 1982 season. Vermeil then launched a successful broadcast career before finally going back to the sidelines in 1997 with the Rams. St. Louis won just nine games his first two years before breaking through with the Super Bowl title in the 1999 season. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

ST. LOUIS — This week's Vintage KSDK takes us back to Jan. 30, 2000, the day the then-St. Louis Rams won Super Bowl 34.

Led by coach Dick Vermeil, the team took on the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

And it was a game for the ages.

The score was tied with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter when quarterback Kurt Warner hit wide receiver Isaac Bruce for a 73-yard touchdown.

Then, the Titans reached St. Louis' 10-yard line with seconds remaining, but linebacker Mike Jones tackled the Titan’s Kevin Dyson 1 yard short of the goal line, stopping Tennessee from scoring.

The Rams won 23-16.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2000, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce (80) runs 73 yards for a touchdown as Tennessee Titans safety Anthony Dorsett (33) tries to tackle him during the fourth quarter of NFL football's Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta. The Rams won 23-16. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

It's often called one of the greatest Super Bowls of all-time.

Of course, the now-Los Angeles Rams will make their fifth trip to the Super Bowl to take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, Feb. 13.

If the Rams win that game, they will have brought a trophy to both St. Louis and Los Angeles.

Don’t forget, you can watch all of the Super Bowl action right here on 5 On Your Side!

Vintage KSDK

Super Bowl coverage:

In Other News

Vintage KSDK: The blizzard of 1982