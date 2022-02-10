Vintage KSDK: A look at when the St. Louis Rams won the Super Bowl

It's often called one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time.

ST. LOUIS — This week's Vintage KSDK takes us back to Jan. 30, 2000, the day the then-St. Louis Rams won Super Bowl 34.

Led by coach Dick Vermeil, the team took on the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

And it was a game for the ages.

The score was tied with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter when quarterback Kurt Warner hit wide receiver Isaac Bruce for a 73-yard touchdown.

Then, the Titans reached St. Louis' 10-yard line with seconds remaining, but linebacker Mike Jones tackled the Titan’s Kevin Dyson 1 yard short of the goal line, stopping Tennessee from scoring.

The Rams won 23-16.

Of course, the now-Los Angeles Rams will make their fifth trip to the Super Bowl to take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, Feb. 13.

If the Rams win that game, they will have brought a trophy to both St. Louis and Los Angeles.

