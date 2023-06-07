Families can receive free produce at 3 St. Louis County Public Library branches

This is part of a widespread effort to keep families and youth fed during the summer months.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Families could drive up to three different St. Louis County branches to get a box of fresh fruits ands vegetables for their tables on Thursday.

St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search have joined forces to give families support so they don't have to pay out of their own pocket.

The organizations will provide 50 free boxes of fresh produce every Thursday at SLCL's Florissant Valley, Lewis and Clark and Weber Road branches.

195 N. New Florissant Road S., Florissant, MO 63031

9909 Lewis and Clark Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63136

4444 Weber Road St. Louis, MO 63123

Kristen Wild, president and CEO of Operation Food Search and a former teacher, told 5 On Your Side how nutrition impacted the wellbeing of families, especially children.

"That is true for kids whether they are in school or outside of school and that's why it's really important to make sure that kids have not just full stomachs but have nutritional food that's really going to help them work at their best," Wild said.

Each box contains 10-12 pounds of produce, enough for a full week.

The boxes are given out on a first-come, first-served basis and have proven to run out quickly.

Nine library branches are offering a nutritious lunch along with activities for kids from 12:00–1:00 p.m., Monday–Friday through August 18.

After School Meals will begin on August 21.