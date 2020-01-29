KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The going-out-of-business sale at Lucky’s Market begins Wednesday at the Rock Hill location.

The grocery store shared the news on social media. Bargain hunters will be able to get 50% off everything in the store, while supplies last.

Lucky’s in Rock Hill anticipates closing its doors for good on Wednesday, Feb. 12. However, the store may close sooner if shoppers buy up everything that’s for sale.

Lucky’s will accept cash and credit cards only. Checks won’t be accepted during the going-out-of-business sale. All sales are final.

Earlier this month, the grocery store chain announced it would close locations across the country.

“We want to thank you for shopping with us. We’ve made some amazing friendships and together have supported some incredible community organizations.”

