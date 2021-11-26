St. Louis businesses banking on Small Business Saturday shoppers

"We want shoppers to remember that dollars you spend in your community, stay in your community," said Alpine Shop outfitter Perry Whitaker

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The day after Thanksgiving proved to be a profitable one for Bonobos, a menswear store in the Central West End.

"Things have been good for us today," said Lizzy Brinker, the store's manager.

Brinker and her small staff hope holiday shoppers keep coming and keep spending on Small Business Saturday — the day shoppers are encouraged to shop local and support area businesses.

"We want to be here. We want to help people, so all of the support that we get from the community it is very much appreciated," Brinker said.

The clothing shop opened on popular CWE thoroughfare Maryland Plaza four years ago.

Like so many small businesses, it took a big hit last holiday season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We weren't sure what what was going to happen," Brinker said.

Their store lost half of its sales.

However it's a much different store so far this year.

"Much brighter. We are super happy," added Brinker.

They're now counting on their "super" sales on Small Business Saturday to help them continue to bounce back from the pandemic.

"We're offering 30% discounts for our customers here in the store and we have a lot of great, new items for the fall and winter," Brinker said.

According to the National Retail Federation's annual November holiday customer survey, about 58 million Americans plan to shop in-store or online on Small Business Saturday.

The folks at Alpine Shop in Kirkwood are also crossing their fingers, hoping scores of holiday shoppers will rush through their doors on Saturday.