Dozens of businesses take part in Black-Owned Black Friday Pop-up Market on Cherokee Street

ST. LOUIS — Instead of hitting the big-box stores on Black Friday, one St. Louis community is hoping you'll shop local and support Black-owned businesses. Friday is the 6th annual Black-Owned Black Friday Pop-up Market on Cherokee Street.

The pop-up market goes from noon to 5 p.m. at Cherokee Street and Texas Avenue. According to the event description, the market features Black artists, creatives, makers and brands.

One of those vendors is Kim Franks, who owns Liberated Roots Collection. Franks sells bath and beauty products, jewelry, accessories, gifts, stationery and vintage clothing. She says the idea for her enterprises was sparked at Black-Owned Black Friday.

"I curate. And I curate with an eye towards social consciousness, eco-friendliness and clean brands," said Franks. "So, all the brands that we can carry under Oasis – they're Black-owned, they're clean, they're natural, they're made thoughtfully, mindfully, hand-made by small-batch artisans."

Here's a list of vendors at the market:

Parable by Pacia

Applettree Chic

Neo Zoe

Feeling Moody

Graciously Noticed

Shine in All Shades

Dail Chambers

GemU Vintage

Liberated Roots Collection

Butterlove by LC

Umeme Houston

Supernova Rocket

Allis Spring

Shorty Mix

Dirty Blossom

Body Heat

Somewear Online

NoirUSA

Lily Kiti

Mahagony Citizen

Black Madonna Juju

Original Family Smokehouse

Katlyn Lee

Tangled Roots

Marley Billie D

Naga Safa

OMBAM

Cola Lounge

Northside Soul

BIKO

Shvrn by BlvckSpade

There are also several Black-owned brick-and-mortar stores including Brandin Vaughn Collection, Profield Reserve, Hop Shop, Burger809, Ginkgo Snacks and HizXhrz Apparel.