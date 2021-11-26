Dozens of businesses take part in Black-Owned Black Friday Pop-up Market on Cherokee Street

ST. LOUIS — Instead of hitting the big-box stores on Black Friday, one St. Louis community is hoping you'll shop local and support Black-owned businesses. Friday is the 6th annual Black-Owned Black Friday Pop-up Market on Cherokee Street.
The pop-up market goes from noon to 5 p.m. at Cherokee Street and Texas Avenue. According to the event description, the market features Black artists, creatives, makers and brands.
One of those vendors is Kim Franks, who owns Liberated Roots Collection. Franks sells bath and beauty products, jewelry, accessories, gifts, stationery and vintage clothing. She says the idea for her enterprises was sparked at Black-Owned Black Friday.
"I curate. And I curate with an eye towards social consciousness, eco-friendliness and clean brands," said Franks. "So, all the brands that we can carry under Oasis – they're Black-owned, they're clean, they're natural, they're made thoughtfully, mindfully, hand-made by small-batch artisans."
Here's a list of vendors at the market:
- Parable by Pacia
- Applettree Chic
- Neo Zoe
- Feeling Moody
- Graciously Noticed
- Shine in All Shades
- Dail Chambers
- GemU Vintage
- Liberated Roots Collection
- Butterlove by LC
- Umeme Houston
- Supernova Rocket
- Allis Spring
- Shorty Mix
- Dirty Blossom
- Body Heat
- Somewear Online
- NoirUSA
- Lily Kiti
- Mahagony Citizen
- Black Madonna Juju
- Original Family Smokehouse
- Katlyn Lee
- Tangled Roots
- Marley Billie D
- Naga Safa
- OMBAM
- Cola Lounge
- Northside Soul
- BIKO
- Shvrn by BlvckSpade
There are also several Black-owned brick-and-mortar stores including Brandin Vaughn Collection, Profield Reserve, Hop Shop, Burger809, Ginkgo Snacks and HizXhrz Apparel.
