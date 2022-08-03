Tyson Foods, Inc. breaks ground on Caseyville expansion

The expansion to the Caseyville facility will bring in $180 million in investments and create 250 new jobs for those in the area.

CASEYVILLE, Ill — Tyson Foods, Inc. and Illinois political leaders announced an expansion of Tyson's Caseyville facility on Wednesday.

More than 293 workers are employed by Tyson Foods, Inc. at the Caseyville location currently.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the expansion of Tyson Foods’ Caseyville facility thanks to our EDGE credit program,” said Governor JB Pritzker in an emailed news release. “Tyson will be expanding their regional footprint by 170,000 square feet and over 250 new jobs with a total investment of $180 million in this community. Tyson’s decision to expand in Illinois speaks to our strengths in manufacturing, our world-class infrastructure, and our abundant — and highly talented — workforce.”

The expansion will be adding 170,000 square feet to the existing facility.

While the facility already produces Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean products from the company, the new facility will increase the production of those products. It will add seven new production lines to meet the public demand.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the expansion of our Caseyville prepared foods plant, creating new job opportunities for those in the community and keeping workplace ease and efficiency in mind for our current team members,” said Noelle O’Mara, Group President, Prepared Foods, Tyson Foods. “With automated warehousing and robotics at the heart of the project, we’re looking forward to its full completion.”

The new facility will be completed in summer 2023.