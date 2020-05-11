New Spire programs help customers pay their bills

Both programs are available for customers who have been furloughed, lost their job or lost income because of the coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Spire customers struggling to pay their bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic have two new ways to get help.

On Thursday, Spired announced new financial assistance options for Missouri customers. One option gives customers up to $400 off their outstanding balance and the other extends the payment option plan to 18 months.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues, we know many are experiencing unexpected challenges, and we are continuing to keep our most vulnerable customers top of mind,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri. “As an energy provider, we are committed to finding new ways to help customers have access to energy when they need it most.”

Spire will begin accepting applications next week.

Qualified customers will automatically get a $100 credit toward their past-due balance. Over the course of the program, Spire will match up to $300 more as customers make payments. Spire said there is no income cap for the program, which will continue through March 31, 2021 or until funds run out.

Customers also can take advantage of an extended payment plan. In addition to the 12-month option, Spire is launching an 18-month payment plan for customers impacted financially by COVID-19. Customers can enroll by paying 10% of their past-due amount.

“We’re committed to ensuring our community maintains access to abundant, affordable, reliable natural gas,” Carter said. “We encourage customers who are struggling to call us. We are here to help.”