Want to work next door to Busch Stadium? Here’s your chance

If you're looking for a job in St. Charles County or downtown St. Louis, two job fairs this week could help you get hired

ST. LOUIS — From downtown St. Louis to St. Charles County there are a couple options for job seekers looking for their next opportunity this week. Here are the details about two upcoming job fairs.

Live! By Loews hiring event

Have you always wanted to work down by the Busch Stadium?

Live! by Loews is holding a job fair at Ballpark Village on Wednesday, April 21. It runs from 1-4 p.m. at 799 Clark Avenue.

Loews is hiring for a wide range of positions, including everything from cooks to room attendants, security to front office agents.

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment is one of the sponsors.

St. Charles County Spring Job Fair

On Thursday, there’s a spring job fair in St. Charles County.

Employers are looking to fill part-time, full-time, temporary and permanent jobs in St. Charles County.

It's a curbside event, so you can swing by and find out about available positions. It's Thursday, April 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Missouri Job Center of St. Charles County.

That's located at 212 Turner Boulevard in St. Peters.

It sponsored by St. Charles County and the state of Missouri.

Job Scam Warning

Remember to always be on the lookout for job scams.

Specifically, if someone sends you an email offering a job or saying they will review your resume online.

Be cautious and never send anyone money, even if they've offered you work of any kind.

If it appears a potential employer has sent you a check you deposited, the check could be a fake.