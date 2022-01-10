Career Central: Tired of the cold? How about a summer job in baseball heaven?

The St. Louis Cardinals are accepting applications for usher and event attendant positions for the 2022 season.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals hiring

Tired of the cold? How about planning for a spring and summer job in baseball heaven?

The team is looking for friendly, outgoing people who have a passion for providing exceptional guest service.

You'll greet guests, screen them as they enter the ballpark, and assist fans throughout the game.

Benefits include complimentary tickets, a reward and recognition program, select promotional items, and discounted parking.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age or older.

Interested candidates can apply and learn more information here.

911 dispatchers, refuse workers needed

The City of St. Louis is looking for 911 dispatchers.

The job involves receiving and evaluating telephone calls in the police division's 911 call center, dispatching police units, redirecting calls to EMS dispatch, fire equipment dispatch or other agencies, and performing R.E.J.I.S. (Regional Justice Information System) and M.U.L.E.S. (Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System) searches for missing and wanted/warrant vehicle and person records.

Pay starts around $20 an hour with good benefits.

The city is also hiring refuse workers.

City of St. Louis hiring temporary healthcare workers

There's a huge demand for healthcare workers in the St. Louis area. At the same time, laid-off workers in our area are looking for new opportunities.

So, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment is accepting applications for temporary healthcare workers through the federal Covid-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant.

The program is designed to help train more healthcare workers in our area and give laid-off workers a chance to get back to work.

Positions include community service workers, patient screeners, COVID-19 data entry workers, and contact tracers.

All participants will earn a paycheck and access to SLATE's employment and training services.

These jobs pay $15 dollars an hour.

Here's who's eligible. Anyone who has:

Exhausted Unemployment Compensation benefits

The long-term unemployed (unemployed since June 2021)

Those unable to go back into the field they were working in

Participants must:

Pass the background check

Pass TB test

Be fully vaccinated

To enroll, call Barbara Greenland at 314-657-3573.

City of St. Louis hiring tree trimmers, utility workers

The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department of the City of St. Louis is looking to hire tree trimmers, tree trimmer trainees, and utility workers.

Full-time and seasonal positions are available.

Tree trimmers will prune and remove trees and stumps while operating aerial trucks, stump cutters, chippers, loaders, skid steer, dump trucks and other equipment. This position requires at least one year of experience.

Training will be provided for candidates who fill the trainee positions, and workers will become tree trimmers after one year.

Utility workers are needed to fill part-time positions. Workers will be responsible for cutting grass and brush around vacant buildings and on lots throughout the city.

Pay and benefits are competitive.